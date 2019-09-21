Home Cities Bengaluru

‘I enjoy both cooking and creating, since they go hand in hand’

As a child, I was inspired by the food cooked at my grandparents’ kitchen.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Where did you grow up?
I am from Italy from a city called Abbiategrasso, Milan province.

What led you to become a chef?
As a child, I was inspired by the food cooked at my grandparents’ kitchen. Also, I was born in a middle-class family and my parents had no way to afford a babysitter to take care of my older brother and me while my parents were at work.

So, we had no option but to cook for ourselves after returning from school. We used to reheat our meal that my mom had prepared for us in the morning before leaving for work. We later saw her cook dinner but our lunch menu varied and got interesting day by day as it was cooked with passion. This inspired me the most to become a chef.

How long have you been in this career?
I have been in this industry for 20 years now.

What do you enjoy more: Cooking or creating?
I enjoy both, cooking and creating since they go hand in hand.

Do you feel there is a virtue in preserving the authenticity of cuisine?
I feel the food should suit the local taste if required; mainly I prefer maintaining the vintage and traditional home-style experience when it comes to cooking Italian dishes and I feel it is the best way to preserve the authenticity of a cuisine.

What dishes do you like eating the most?
Mushroom Risotto: a dish that may seem simple to cook but I assure you it is not. Toasting the rice grains and preparing a good broth, is not enough.This is a dish that requires experience, however, now it is a signature dish in my restaurant.

What’s your least favourite dish?
All kinds of preparations with tripe – I really do not enjoy this dish even if it is very popular in some regions of Italy.

How long have you been in Bengaluru? How do you feel about the city?
I have been to Bengaluru only once for work. I have not had the chance to try the local cuisine but I will not miss it during my next visit for sure.

What are your hobbies? 
I enjoy spending time with family and friends besides reading books and catching up on my favourite movies.

Roberto Zorzoli, visiting chef to Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

