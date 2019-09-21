Kali Reserve staffers finally get salaries after 5 months

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Forest Department paid salaries to 280 employees, including those working in anti-poaching camps at Kali Tiger Reserve in Dandeli. The staffers had not received their salaries for the last five months. This was after Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty issued a notice to the Forest Department and the state subsequent to the suo motu proceedings initiated based on the story published by TNIE. On August 21, TNIE had written that nearly 280 contract-based forest staffers employed by the state at Kali Tiger Reserve were not being paid salaries for the last five months.

An order was issued by the Lokayukta in relation to the suo motu proceedings initiated based on the TNIE report. Deputy Conservator of Forest and Director, Kali Tiger Reserve, submitted the status report on September 9.

Appearing before the Lokayukta, KS Goravar, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Dandeli, said that the salaries of all 280 employees working on contract basis had been credited to their accounts till the end of August. Henceforth, their salaries will be credited to their account regularly on or before 5th of every month, the ACF said.

The ACF also submitted that the salary required to be paid to the employees was released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The state government issued an order to release the amount only on August 22. Therefore, the salaries of the staff who were appointed on outsource basis could not be paid, he said. He also assured the Lokayukta that henceforth all precautionary measures will be taken to see that the salaries are paid on time.