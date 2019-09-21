Home Cities Bengaluru

Kali Reserve staffers finally get salaries after 5 months

  The Forest Department paid salaries to 280 employees, including those working in anti-poaching camps at Kali Tiger Reserve in Dandeli. 

Published: 21st September 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kali Tiger Reserve

Kali Tiger Reserve | EPS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Forest Department paid salaries to 280 employees, including those working in anti-poaching camps at Kali Tiger Reserve in Dandeli. The staffers had not received their salaries for the last five months. This was after Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty issued a notice to the Forest Department and the state subsequent to the suo motu proceedings initiated based on the story published by TNIE. On August 21, TNIE had written that nearly 280 contract-based forest staffers employed by the state at Kali Tiger Reserve were not being paid salaries for the last five months. 

An order was issued by the Lokayukta in relation to the suo motu proceedings initiated based on the TNIE report. Deputy Conservator of Forest and Director, Kali Tiger Reserve, submitted the status report on September 9.

Appearing before the Lokayukta, KS Goravar, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Dandeli, said that the salaries of all 280 employees working on contract basis had been credited to their accounts till the end of August. Henceforth, their salaries will be credited to their account regularly on or before 5th of every month, the ACF said. 

The ACF also submitted that the salary required to be paid to the employees was released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The state government issued an order to release the amount only on August 22. Therefore, the salaries of the staff who were appointed on outsource basis could not be paid, he said. He also assured the Lokayukta that henceforth all precautionary measures will be taken to see that the salaries are paid on time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp