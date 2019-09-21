Konappana Agrahara Metro station to get Infosys tag

Home Cities Bengaluru

 The State government has given its consent to rename the Konappana Agrahara metro station on the Electronics City Metro Line as Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara Metro station.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government has given its consent to rename the Konappana Agrahara metro station on the Electronics City Metro Line as Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara Metro station. A gazette notification said that it would be valid for a period of 30 years from the date of full commissioning of this Metro line.  

The Metro station figures on the Phase-2 Line on the R V Road-Bommasandra Line which runs to 18.8 km. The notification said this has been done “in recognition of the yeoman service by Infosys Foundation in promoting social and economic development in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.” 

 The Electronics City Metro Line, planned with 16 stations, has been approved at an estimated cost of Rs 5,744 crores. The station in Konappana Agrahara village will come up on 2517 square metres of land. The Infosys Foundation will be responsible for maintenance and upkeep of the station. It also called upon the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation and Infosys Foundation to enter into an agreement in this connection. Elaborating on the contributions made by Infosys, the notification said that Infosys Ltd provided employment to 30,000 people in its Electronics City campus.

