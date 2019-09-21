Man poses as DKS’ gunman, cheats youth

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

BENGALURU: A man who used DK Shivakumar’s name for cheating a youth to the tune of Rs 1.3 lakh and promised him a job, was arrested on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Virabhadra H R, a resident of Holenarasipura in Hassan district, who works at a juice shop at Majestic. He filed a complaint with Cottonpet police on Wednesday. According to his complaint, a man, while drinking juice at his shop, enquired the whereabouts of Virabhadra, including his family members.

The stranger then introduced himself as Sunil and allegedly claimed to be working as a gunman with former minister D K Shivakumar. To convince Virabhadra, he showed a photograph of Shivakumar and him standing together, on his mobile phone. Sunil said that he will recommend his name to Shivakumar to get him a job in KEB.

Sunil said that he will have to pay Rs 3 lakh bribe to get the job. When Virabhadra told Sunil that he doesn’t have the money, Sunil said he can pay it in three installments. Virabhadra gave him the money. After 15 days, Sunil called Virabhadra and told him to keep Rs 60,000 ready as he had spoken to Shivakumar. When Virabhadra tried to contact Sunil, he refused to recognise him and even threatened to kill him. An investigating officer said, Sunil, (28), is not gunman of Shivakumar but we suspect he has used the former minister’s name to cheat many job aspirants.