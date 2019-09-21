Minor rams car into autorickshaw, kills driver

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed on the spot and his friend sustained injuries after a car driven by a minor rammed a parked auto. The incident took place in Bhoopasandra near Sanjayanagar, on Friday. The RT Nagar police have taken him into custody for questioning. Tension gripped the area as angry residents tried to damage the car.

The deceased has been identified as Nagaraj and his friend Ludranath, (38), has been shifted to a private hospital and is recovering. Both are residents of Nagashettyhalli.A senior police officer from RT Nagar said that the boy who is a Class 10 student, had taken the car from his house in Mathikere. He was learning to drive and had gone to a school in Sanjaynagar to meet his friends.

On his way home, he lost control and crashed into the auto. Nagaraj’s body was stuck between the two vehicles and the police had to cut the body into two parts. The body was later shifted to MS Ramaiah hospital for postmortem. Both the parents were not at home when the boy took the car out. Since the boy is a minor, a case has been filed against the parents and investigation is on.