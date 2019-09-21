Home Cities Bengaluru

Music venues take a final bow

Music lovers get a jolt as government rules push Humming Tree and BFlat towards closure 

Published: 21st September 2019 06:33 AM

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU : As the clampdown on live music  intensifies in the city, two of Bengaluru’s most popular venues have decided to bid farewell. BFlat Bar on 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, along with its rooftop restaurant Been There Done That (BTDT) will shut its doors on October 2 while The Humming Tree on 12th Main, Indiranagar, will no longer see any activities from September 30.

On September 19, Bflat addressed its audience on social media announcing the end of its decade-long presence. The venue stated, “Positioned as a platform to showcase the independent music scene in particular – jazz, blues as well as stand-up comedy – BFlat has become an iconic institution. A launch pad to many musicians and bands, BFlat has acquired a stellar reputation for its careful selection of music, great food and excellent acoustics. The venue hopes to return to Bengaluru in a new avatar but under the prevailing conditions, it’s goodbye for now.” 

The Humming Tree, known for bringing down prominent international acts with the likes of Steven Wilson, Anderson Paak and Patrick Watson, stated that the last couple of years were close to a nightmare when it came to operating a venue in light of rules regarding music licences. The venue in its statement added, “We do hope that there is a clear and fair legislation soon. We look forward to coming back in better avatars as a venue.”

Musicians in the city have expressed a sense of worry and sorrow. “A lot has been taken away from the city. With Bengaluru losing its music scene, it’s a sad day for the city. I personally have great memories with Humming Tree, both as a performer and part of the audience. They promoted all sorts of art and provided a platform to a lot of artistes. This situation affects people and I hope people realise that it is important for the city to move forward,” said singer-songwriter Anirudh Ravi. 

“The city was known for its music culture but now, it looks finished and one can only be optimistic during such times,” said singer/songwriter Mahesh Raghunandan.City-based musicians Khalid Ahmad and Sachin Banandur from Urdu psychedelic rock outfit, Parvaaz, expressed their gratitude towards BFlat, which had provided them opportunities during their initial days. Banandur pointed out the drastic decrease of live music venues in the city and lack of platforms for young and aspiring musicians to showcase their art. Ahmad said, “Maybe the internet is the only place for musicians in the city right now.” 

