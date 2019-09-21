Private firm to manage Namma Metro fare collection

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fare collection at 61 Metro stations of Phase-II of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will be managed by leading digital payment solutions provider, AGS Transact Technologies Limited (AGSTTL, which is a provider of digital payment solutions. The contract, to supply, install and maintain the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system will be for a period of three years.

The ticketing system will use a combination of Open Loop Smart Cards, Radio Frequency Identification Devices (RFID) and Quick Response Codes (QR Codes) to collect fares from users, minimising the need for cash transactions.

Ajay Seth, Managing Director, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said, “We are committed to provide convenient and modern smart ticketing to metro commuters. The AFC system being procured through AGSTTL for 61 stations of phase II of the project shall enable BMRCL to implement NCMC (one nation one card).”

Ravi B, Goyal, Chairman & Managing Director, AGS Transact Technologies Limited said, “We believe that with our partner MSI Global, we will be able to help in the transition from token and paper tickets to QR-based tickets.”