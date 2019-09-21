Siddaramaiah, HDK move HC against summons

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy on Friday moved the Karnataka High Court questioning the summons issued to them by a special court set up to try cases against elected representatives, in connection with two different land denotification cases. Siddaramaiah has challenged the summons asking him to appear before it on September 23 over denotification of land in Mysuru. Kumaraswamy has been summoned on October 4 for allegedly denotifying land in Bengaluru in 2007.

In the criminal petition filed before the HC, Siddaramaiah contended that the special court could not have summoned him without passing an order on the ‘B’ report filed by the police and without taking cognizance of the offence in relation to denotification of land. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.

A Gangaraju, a social activist from Mysuru, had filed a private complaint before a court in Mysuru in June 2018 alleging that Siddaramaiah, in connivance with other accused, had purchased 10 guntas and built a house in violation of Mysore Urban Development Authority rules at Hinkal, which was acquired for Vijayanagar extension, in 1997.

The land was allegedly denotified later at the behest of Siddaramaiah, where he built a house of 120ftx75ft dimension, the petition said. Following a court order, the Lakshmipuram police in Mysuru had filed an FIR under various IPC sections. But the police had filed a ‘B’ report which was rejected by the Special Court and issued summons to Siddaramaiah and other accused.

On the other hand, Kumaraswamy filed the criminal petition before the HC questioning the validity of the summons on the ground that he was exonerated by the Lokayukta police who had filed a ‘B’ report. The complainant Mahadevaswamy alleged that Kumaraswamy, who was CM between June 3, 2006 and October 8, 2007, illegally denotified two parcels of land at Halagevaderahalli near Kengeri on October 3, 2007.

The land was part of the area acquired for formation of Banashankari 5th Stage by BDA in 1999. According to the complainant, the two pieces of land in question were sold for Rs 43.75 lakh and Rs 47.25 lakh in favour of KB Shanthamma and Rekha S Chandru, respectively, in 2004. They, in turn, sold them for Rs 4.14 crore in 2010 to nine persons who in turn entered into an MoU with four builders. The Lokayukta police had filed a ‘B’ report. Rejecting it, the Special Court issued summons to Kumaraswamy and others.