Bengaluru receives light to moderate rainfall upto 8.30 am on morning

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Most parts of the city on Sunday morning experienced light to moderate rainfall.The weathermen have forecast cloudy sky coupled with dip in temperature and rainfall for the next two days.

This puts a question on the India Vs South Africa T-20 cricket match to be held at Chinnaswamy stadium from 7 pm. According to Indian Meteorological Department, the city upto 8.30 am received 7.9 mm rainfall, HAL and Kempegowda International Airport received 6.3 mm rainfall each.

IMD officials said that there is a circulation over west coast of Bay of Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh coast which is bringing rainfall. Under the influence of this system city and most parts of south interior Karnataka will experience rainfall for the next 2-3 days.