By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the T-20 cricket match being conducted on Sunday, September 22, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has decided to bring in additional services to convene cricket fans travelling to Chinnaswamy stadium from different parts of the city to watch the matches.

Buses will start service from 5 pm. Ten bus routes have been brought in. The corporation is also operating extra buses on ticket basis from the stadium at 11.30 pm based on the demand from the public.