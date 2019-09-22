Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops nab three kidnappers, rescue two businessmen   

The incident was reported on September 17. The accused were nabbed when they came to collect money from the wife of one of the victims.

Published: 22nd September 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Madanayakanahalli police on Friday arrested three men, including a history-sheeter who kidnapped two businessmen and demanded `5 lakh as ransom. The incident was reported on September 17. The accused were nabbed when they came to collect money from the wife of one of the victims.

The arrested are Suhail alias Landa, a resident of DJ Halli, and his associates Irfan and Muneer, of RT Nagar. Three other accused are still at large. Talking about the case, a senior police officer said that Mohammed Islam Noor Sardar, a native of Surat, runs a poultry shop in Bylakonenahalli in Nelamangala. His friend Rubel from Bangladesh had come to the city to purchase secondhand mobile phone. The prime accused Suhail, who knew about Sardar and Rubel, made a plan to kidnap them and demand a ransom. He contacted Rubel and informed him that he had some used mobile phones, asking him to come to RT Nagar to collect them.

When Rubel and Sardar reached the location, a  gang of six kidnapped them in two cars and locked them in a house in Gangammanagudi near Vidyaranyapura. Two days later, Suhail contacted Nasrin Begum, Sardar’s wife, and demanded `5 lakh for their safe release. Meanwhile, Begum had contacted Madanayakanahalli police. 

Special teams were formed when Begum informed police that her husband was kidnapped. Officers went undercover, posing as auto drivers, and went to BEL Road when the accused were to collect the ransom. At around 3pm, Suhail and Irfan came to collect the money, and were surrounded. The duo brought Sardar in the auto along with them, and he was rescued. 

The other accused, who by then learnt of Suhail’s arrest, released Rubel, who gave his statement to the police on Friday evening. Suhail was involved in several robbery and assault cases. Based on the information he provided, efforts are on to nab his associates, who are absconding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp