Cops nab three kidnappers, rescue two businessmen   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Madanayakanahalli police on Friday arrested three men, including a history-sheeter who kidnapped two businessmen and demanded `5 lakh as ransom. The incident was reported on September 17. The accused were nabbed when they came to collect money from the wife of one of the victims.

The arrested are Suhail alias Landa, a resident of DJ Halli, and his associates Irfan and Muneer, of RT Nagar. Three other accused are still at large. Talking about the case, a senior police officer said that Mohammed Islam Noor Sardar, a native of Surat, runs a poultry shop in Bylakonenahalli in Nelamangala. His friend Rubel from Bangladesh had come to the city to purchase secondhand mobile phone. The prime accused Suhail, who knew about Sardar and Rubel, made a plan to kidnap them and demand a ransom. He contacted Rubel and informed him that he had some used mobile phones, asking him to come to RT Nagar to collect them.

When Rubel and Sardar reached the location, a gang of six kidnapped them in two cars and locked them in a house in Gangammanagudi near Vidyaranyapura. Two days later, Suhail contacted Nasrin Begum, Sardar’s wife, and demanded `5 lakh for their safe release. Meanwhile, Begum had contacted Madanayakanahalli police.

Special teams were formed when Begum informed police that her husband was kidnapped. Officers went undercover, posing as auto drivers, and went to BEL Road when the accused were to collect the ransom. At around 3pm, Suhail and Irfan came to collect the money, and were surrounded. The duo brought Sardar in the auto along with them, and he was rescued.

The other accused, who by then learnt of Suhail’s arrest, released Rubel, who gave his statement to the police on Friday evening. Suhail was involved in several robbery and assault cases. Based on the information he provided, efforts are on to nab his associates, who are absconding.