Father of boy who crashed car into auto called in for statement

One of the drivers Nagaraj (37) was killed on the spot, while another driver Ludranath was severely injured, on Friday afternoon.

Published: 22nd September 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The RT Nagar traffic police on Saturday recorded the statement of businessman Kiran Babi, after his adopted son rammed a car into an autorickshaw in Sanjaynagar. Police issued a notice to the boy’s parents after the minor drove a Swift car in a reckless manner, and hit the parked autorickshaw. One of the drivers Nagaraj (37) was killed on the spot, while another driver Ludranath was severely injured, on Friday afternoon.

A senior police officer said that Babi (52), who hails from Keran, Jammu and Kashmir, had adopted the boy since he had no children of his own. The boy had taken the car out when Babi was not at home, and had gone to meet his friends close to his school. “We have booked a case against Babi based on his statement. The boy will have to be counselled by a psychologist, and his statement will be recorded as part of the investigation,” said a police officer.

The officer added that soon after the incident, the victim’s family met a local corporator and tried to strike a deal by paying `20 lakh. “When hospital staff issued a medico-legal case, we went to the spot and seized the vehicles. Around evening, the family came and filed a case formal complaint,” he said. 

