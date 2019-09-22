Home Cities Bengaluru

IIT aspirants get caught in traffickers’ web; 1 rescued

The boys, who were worried about cracking entrance tests were brought from Kota to B’luru

Published: 22nd September 2019

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Worried about whether they would be able to clear the IIT entrance exams, three boys from Kota in Rajasthan, the hub of coaching institutes, fell into the hands of traffickers, who brought them to Bengaluru. One 14-year-old has been rescued and sent to a home for children in the city, but the fate of the other two boys remains unknown. 

According to highly-placed Railway Protection Force sources, one youngster was found in a depressed state on a platform at KSR Railway Station on Thursday evening. “The Nanhe Farishteh unit of RPF approached him and learnt on questioning that he and two others were brought to Bengaluru by two unknown men, who promised them jobs that would fetch a salary of Rs 10,000 per month. All of them were IIT aspirants,” a senior official said. 

The traffickers took them to Uttar Pradesh first and have later brought them to Bengaluru. 
The rescued youngster was studying at Resonance Coaching Institute for over a year, the official said. He is a native of Uttar Pradesh and was staying in Kota for his studies. 

Rajasthan Police had already received a missing case case about the boy from his parents on September 17, and have been alerted about him being in Bengaluru now. 

The boy was withdrawn and reluctant to give more information. “He told us he received poor grades in his studies at the institute and was worried if he would selected by IIT as his parents desired,” said police. He has been sent to the Childline centre for counselling. “As of now, the fate of the other two boys is unknown. We hope this incident serves as a reminder to parents not to put so much pressure on their children to make it to prestigious institutions,” the official said. 

Kidnapped kid found at KSR station
A youngster from Chennai who was kidnapped, was rescued at KSR Railway Station on Friday. An RPF team on their rounds found him in the station. 
e-tickets worth Rs 8 lakh seized

The Crime Intelligence unit of the Railway Protection Force raided the shop of a jeweller in Bandepalya on Wednesday and seized 292 e-tickets from him, worth Rs 8,14,451. The raid was on Navajyothi Bankers and Jewellers. RPF Crime Inspector R D Samudre said the man had created multiple IDs and booked e-tickets. He booked tickets for those keen on a confirmed ticket.”

