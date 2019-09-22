Home Cities Bengaluru

Kaiga expansion: Villagers to get funds for relocation

Villagers in Kali Tiger Reserve have been waiting for relocation due to frequent man-animal conflicts, and release of effluents from power plant 

By Meera Bhardwaj
BENGALURU: In the wake of the Kaiga Nuclear Power expansion project getting a wildlife clearance from Central agencies, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has been asked to provide funds for conservation and management, including for the resettlement of villages in Kali Tiger Reserve (KTR). Presently, the tiger reserve has 64 revenue enclosures, and many people have been awaiting relocation for many years, as there are no educational, medical and other facilities there, added to multiple incidents of man-animal conflict.

With the Kaiga plant located just 1.3 kilometers from the boundary of the reserve, it is the user agency’s responsibility to protect/maintain the diverse flora and fauna in the area, under strict supervision of the state forest department, and thereby, avoid any damages.

After the forest department gave the go-ahead for the expansion of the plant (the 5th and 6th units), the standing committee of the National Board of Wildlife (NBW) has also cleared the project, but imposed specific conditions and mitigation measures. Further, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has recommended a series of measures for treatment of effluents and radioactive waste that is generated from the project. 

The NBW standing committee has recommended the project, subject to the conditions laid down by NTCA and chief wildlife warden. The tiger authority outlines, “NPCIL should be levied an annual environmental cess for conservation and management of wildlife as decided by the Karnataka Forest Department. This cess should be deposited in the Kali Tiger Reserve Foundation and should be used for relocation of villages from KTR, wildlife management as also mitigation of conflict within the tiger reserve.”

The Kali river estuarine supports a rich floral and faunal diversity, so treatment of liquid effluents, radioactive wastes and its transportation should maintain both global and national standards. The temperature of the water released into Kadra dam should be the same as the water temperature above the release site. Periodical environmental surveillance should be funded and carried out by NPCIL, involving all parameters, the NTCA has stated.

As per environmental impact assessment report, there is a budgetary allocation of `50lakh per year from Nuclear Power Board for wildlife conservation and management. Wildlife activist Giridhar Kulkarni told TNIE, “I would like to thank both NBW and especially NTCA for considering my suggestions regarding providing funds for the village resettlement programme at Kali reserve. This will definitely boost the habitat consolidation activities in a very big way, which has a large number of human settlements and faces funds shortage.”

This is a classic example how wildlife conservation and development can go hand-in-hand if available resources are utilized in the right way, Kulkarni added.

