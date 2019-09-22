Home Cities Bengaluru

Man forced off bus for not having change

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) isn’t a stranger to complaints from passengers against conductors or drivers.

Published: 22nd September 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) isn’t a stranger to complaints from passengers against conductors or drivers. But this time, a passenger was disembarked from a BMTC bus as he did not have change to pay for his ticket. 

“I was travelling from Jalahalli Cross to Brindavan (Peenya 2nd stage) in a fairly empty bus. Soon after the bus started moving, the lady bus conductor came up to me asking for my destination, and handed her a `100 note. She said she had no change, and asked me to get off at the next stop immediately. After that, she collected money from other passengers, and I noticed that all of them gave her change that could have easily added up `90. Two minutes later, the next stop arrived, and she shouted at me to get off. Thankfully, the next bus that arrived had a better conductor, and she gave me change for my `100 note,” said Anand Derick, a resident of Richmond Town. 

Anand also took to Twitter saying he had been kicked off the bus. “Since I was in a hurry to get change from a shop, I did not note down the bus number,” he added. 

Dr Ashish Verma, associate professor, Transportation Systems Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering, IISc, said a mobility card might be an effective solution to this change problem.
According to data provided by BMTC, over 200 cases have been registered by passengers this year regarding change. Last year, 662 cases were registered.

