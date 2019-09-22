Mob gheraos tow truck, blocks traffic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension gripped Rajkumar Road near Navarang Junction, Rajajinagar, after traffic police seized a towing vehicle whose driver was thought to be under the influence of alcohol. The public, who thought that the driver was drunk, blocked the road. The traffic situation got out of hand for about an hour following the incident, and a case of assault has been filed against 20 people who allegedly created the ruckus.

A senior police officer said that in the afternoon, a towing vehicle was moving on Rajkumar Road and the staff lifted some bikes. Passersby and motorists stopped the driver, and asked a traffic police officer to get the driver to blow into an alcometer. They also demanded that all documents of the towing vehicle be checked.

Rajajinagar police rushed to the spot to control the situation, where one ASI Shivanna was assaulted by the mob. Senior officials reached the spot when the situation turned ugly, and detained some from the angry mob. Traffic ASI Gangaiah then filed a case against more than 20 persons for creating a ruckus.