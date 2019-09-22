Namma Metro services extended for match on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BMRCL will extend the last train service to 11.30pm on Sunday from all its terminal stations to facilitate a hassle-free journey for the public after the conclusion of the ICC - T20 match at Chinnaswamy Stadium. BMRCL will also issue return paper tickets from Cubbon Park Metro station.



According to an official release, the last train from the terminal stations of Baiyappanahalli, Mysore Road, Nagasandra and Yelachennahalli will depart at 11.30pm while that at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro station will leave at 11.45pm to all four directions.

The paper tickets will be available for sale at all Metro stations from 3pm to 7pm. Onward journey from any station to Cubbon Park Metro station will be by means of tokens and smart cards at normal fares. However, the return journey from Cubbon Park Metro to any Metro station will be by paper tickets and smart cards only.