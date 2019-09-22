Sunny bats for state leagues, believes they promote talent

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The popular Karnataka Premier League (KPL) and Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), which have come under a cloud in recent days over allegations of match-fixing and betting, have found support from none other than cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar.

“Look at the talents that they have nurtured from the districts — for example the KPL, where the number of people who have come from the interiors which, otherwise, even the best of Karnataka scouts couldn’t have been able to spot. The same is the case with TNPL and all the other leagues. They are good and are bringing more talent to Indian cricket,” Gavaskar said on the sidelines of a panel discussion on ‘Making Sport in India’.

Sunil Gavaskar also had a word of caution for the players. “But one has to educate these boys — tell them what sort of traps they could fall into. Somebody comes from a very poor background and suddenly sees a lot of money, could be swayed,” he said.

“In cricket, you will always have the odd person who may be swayed by greed. Some other reasons too may force him to do something. That’s something I don’t think you can totally control. Greed is a thing which no amount of education, guidance, seminars with anti-corruption guys is going to help. Greed is something that is human,” added Gavaskar.

It has been a week of turmoil in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu cricket. Initially, it started with allegations of match-fixing in the TNPL with players and coaches coming under the scanner early this week. On the same day, it came to light that two KPL players had been approached by bookies.

It did not stop there. On September 16, an FIR was registered in Bengaluru against two men who had allegedly approached a prominent member of the national women’s cricket team. Things got even murkier on Friday when the owner of the KPL team Belagavi Panthers, Ali Asfak Thara, was quizzed in connection with match-fixing and betting by the Central Crime Branch.

Such incidents are putting domestic T20 leagues in bad light despite their positive impact. The leagues have helped states identify new talents from the nooks and corners, but there is always the danger of players becoming easy targets for bookies despite mechanisms in place to curb such practices.