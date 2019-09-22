Tenders for Whitefield pipeline soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city’s civic agencies, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited and representatives of local resident groups met at the ITPL campus on Thursday evening and worked out an action plan in connection with the proposed road digging to be taken up in Whitefield shortly.

BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath said agencies wanted to take up digging work without inconveniencing residents. “We want to lay pipelines for water and sanitary connections here as a portion of Whitefield falls under our 110 villages project. We have decided to lay these pipes on other roads rather than the Main Road here as originally planned.”

The action plan in this connection will be finalised in a day or two. “We have fixed a timeline for floating tenders in the first week of October,” he said.

Borewell permission must

Permission has to be taken from a committee constituted by the Karnataka Groundwater Authority before borewells can be dug anywhere in the city, said the BWSSB’s Public Relations Officer. The committee comprises members of BESCOM, Traffic Police, Groundwater Authority members and the BWSSB. “People are requested to lodge complaints against any individual who digs borewells without consent. Stringent action will be taken,” he said.