Bengaluru citizens livid over reduced traffic fines

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government notified the reduction of traffic fines under the amended Motor Vehicles Act 2019 on Saturday. These reductions were limited to only a few offences. However many activists, Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) and experts expressed their disappointment over this step. Many took to social media, claiming that the state government would now be responsible for every accident in the city.

Clement Jaykumar from Doddanekundi Rising said, “In Bengaluru, over 75 per cent of fatal accidents are due to overspeeding, driving in the wrong direction and signal jumping. Now the government will have blood on its hands."

A member of HSR Layout Residents Welfare Association pointed out that they had started seeing lesser traffic violations in their locality after the Centre had increased fines. "We observed that violations had come down drastically after the new fines. Now, it will be back to square one." A Whitefield Rising member said, “At least with the increase in fines people would not break the rules. Now they are going to take them for granted.”

Experts deemed this ‘one of the worst decisions’ made by the BJP government. “If people are asking to reduce fines how can they agree? The traffic fines were increased because accidents were on the rise. Reducing fines will do nothing,” said M N Srihari, a traffic expert.

Ashish Verma, associate professor of Transportation System Engineering at Indian Institute of Science said, “Ever since the state government started following what the Gujarat Government did, I was against it. It is an unfortunate decision. About 400 people die every day on Indian roads. We should keep politics aside and take a holistic approach.”

The traffic police were disappointed with reduced fines as well. “The hefty fines were actually effective. They were bringing down traffic violations. People said that BTP would earn huge amounts but then the fines would help save lives too,” said a traffic police officer from Banaswadi Traffic Police Station. Another traffic police from Hebbal Traffic Police Station said, “With reduced fines, violators can pay up and leave easily.”