Bengaluru girls shine at national beauty pageant

Published: 23rd September 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Prathima David (Left) and Esther Bernard

Prathima David (Left) and Esther Bernard

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Grand Finale of Mrs India Pride Of Nation Ravishing comprised finalists chosen from around 4,500 participants who appeared for auditions from various parts of the country. Presented by Glamour Gurgaon, the third edition saw Bengaluru girls Prathima David and  Esther Bernard emerge victoriously. While Esther Bernard bagged the title of Mrs India Pride Of Nation 2019 – Face of South, Prathima David went on to secure the first runner-up spot in Mrs India Pride Of Nation Ravishing with cine stars Padmini Kolhapure and Nayani Dixit as part of the jury panel.

David (37), a yoga trainer by profession, was born in Kodagu and went on to quit her corporate job to complete her International Teachers Training course in Yoga, specialising in Hatha Yoga. Overcoming obstacles with a positive frame of mind, she went on to set-up her own yoga studio called Abhisarga where she continues to focus on improving health and quality of life for women practising yoga under her guidance. Bernard (37) is an International Skater and Founder President of Esther Roller Skating Club with 25 National Championships, 3 Asian and 1 World Championship in roller skating.  

The third edition of the beauty pageant was aimed towards creating breast cancer awareness, Barkha Nangia – Director, Glamour Gurgaon further added, “Mrs India Pride Of Nation 2019 is a step towards acknowledging a married woman’s contribution to her family and society and maintaining good health at the same time. Through this platform, we also empower these women by imparting knowledge about various health and wellness issues. This title is not just about beauty and talent but of substance with style, wisdom, passion and intelligence. All the contestants not only take care of themselves but also show active support in helping lesser-blessed women rise in life.”

India Matters
Comments

