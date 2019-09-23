Bengaluru no more haven for birds, rue enthusiasts

Priyansha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite massive stench of pollutants in places, Lalbagh continues to be a paradise for bird enthusiasts. On Saturday, a group of young citizens under the guidance of ecologist and ornithologist Dr Krishna MB participated in a bird-watching session at the garden.

“I come from Basavanagudi. There were around 40-50 kinds of birds which I would spot in my neighbourhood when I was in school. Now, when one walks towards Lalbagh, you see a progressive deterioration of green trees. Researchers say over the past 10 years, we have lost 70 per cent of the greenery. The population of terrestrial birds and water birds has dropped by 90-95 per cent and 80 per cent respectively over the past three decades. We are no more a garden city,” said Krishna.

Adjusting their binoculars the bird-watchers examined the birds preening, dust bathing, panting, head wiping, hawking, bark gleaning, dabbling, pruning, food carrying and mobbing behaviours.

“I spotted Grey herons, Indian mynas and a few purple moorhens. Because of the developing infrastructure in the city, one needs to visit areas like parks for bird-watching. I remember my father and uncles telling me that they could spot a lot of birds in their house itself, but right now, that’s not the case anymore,” said Sanjay Krishna, a bird lover.

“The workshop was wonderful. I really like bird-watching and this is the first time I am doing it in Lalbagh. It was interesting to spot birds that are in our city. I also learnt a lot about trees and plants in this botanical garden. Dr Krishna explained the history of birds and trees in the city. We spotted cormorant, a pelican, black kites, mynas, kingfishers, greenish warbler, tailorbird, parakeets, dove, and little grebes,” said Koel Singh, another bird lover.

According to Krishna, it is the interest that is required for this vocation. He had figured out his interest in nature through the British Library in Bengaluru when he was in school. His mother being a member of the library and that gave him an advantage to explore books on wildlife and nature.

“Birds have a high metabolic level. Any pollutant or poison in the environment affects them earlier than humans. Earlier, canary birds were taken into mines where they sounded a warning when things went bad. The whole cycle of methyl mercury into the environment was deciphered because of birds. DDT’s role was also discovered through birds. People complain that they don’t have space to grow plants but they can plant creepers and climbers which grow around two ft.sq,” said Krishna.

The workshop was conducted by Echoes of Earth, India’s green music festival in order to raise sensitivity towards the environment and ecosystem while bringing people close to nature.