Bengaluru traffic cop assault case: Gang threatens mom of auto driver

The goods auto driver Suneel’s mother alleged that while she was asleep four men came to her and said that they were looking for him as they want to break his legs.

Suneel’s mother Ratnamma

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of men threatened a goods auto driver Suneel’s mother and said that they were looking for him and wanted to teach him a lesson. Suneel was assaulted by Mahadev, a head constable of Ulsoor Gate Traffic police on Friday.

Suneel had sent the video to media houses and it had gone viral. A departmental enquiry has been initiated and Mahadev has been transferred from his current station.

Ratnamma, Suneel’s mother, and a resident of Jaraganahalli, alleged before Puttenahalli police that around 10.30 pm when she was asleep, four men came to the door and asked her to come out. They asked about Suneel but Ratnamma said that he wasn’t home.

They said that they were looking for him as they want to break his legs and teach him a lesson. She immediately called her son and asked him not to come home. On Sunday,  she came to the police station and filed a complaint. On Friday, goods auto driver Suneel was caught by the head constable while driving his vehicle against a one-way road and the vehicle was stopped. 

As the duo started to argue over the incident, the head constable abused him before hitting him inside the vehicle. As Suneel had recorded a video of the incident, he shared it with news channels. On Saturday, Mahadev filed a case against Suneel alleging that he abused him and also tried to slap a policeman on duty during the argument.

