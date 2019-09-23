Death trap  

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The tiger census report released by the Union government earlier this year showed that Karnataka was home to 524 of the 2,967 big cats in the country. Though this brought cheer to wildlife enthusiasts, the recent unearthing of poaching rackets in the state has become a matter of concern. The Western Ghats of Karnataka are home to several endangered species of flora and fauna, making the state a one-stop destination for wildlife enthusiasts. Apart from pulling tourists, this thriving population of Asiatic elephants, leopards and tigers has also attracted the eyes and ears of wildlife traffickers.

Last week, a three-member inter-state gang was arrested in Dakshina Kannada and a huge stash of tusks weighing 51.73 kg was recovered from them. Wildlife experts say this could just be the tip of the iceberg, as many cases go unreported. Another matter of concern is Bengaluru becoming a major trafficking hub for wildlife parts in the south. According to Karantaka Crime Records Bureau, while 43 cases were registered under the Forest Act in Bengaluru in 2017, the number rose to 51 in 2018.

So what makes Karnataka figure prominently on the wildlife traffickers’ map? G Veeresh, honorary wildlife warden, Chikkamagaluru, says easy availability of arms and ammunition (in the guise of personal safety) in districts like Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Hassan, has made it easier for hunters to poach animals when they stray into coffee or arecanut plantations. Apart from this, easy availability of explosives owing to rampant mining and stone quarrying has led to poaching of wild boars and other prey animals.

It’s the border areas which need a cursory look. Lack of patrolling and surveillance in the forests bordering other states have worsened the situation. Inter-state gangs operating across Tamil Nadu and Kerala have multiplied the problem as they have established their smuggling networks in Karnataka too. There is frequent poaching of sambar and chital in the areas falling under Mysore Elephant Reserve. There have been cases where poachers have hunted in the Cauvery and MM Hills sanctuaries, and fled to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

So, what has emboldened poachers in the state? Wildlife experts say that lack of strict punishment and lower conviction rate are the reasons why poachers thrive. Even if the offenders are caught after much tracking, most of them are not convicted, they add. There is no further investigation or use of forensic analysis, and filing of chargesheets is also minimal. There have been innumerable cases where forest officials have caught habitual offenders in the same area for the same type of crime. For instance, a network of professionals involving agents from Bengaluru and locals from Chikkamagaluru and Hassan, were arrested in the infamous Tanigebailu poaching case in 2017. Despite all the evidence and the offenders spending a record 100 days in jail, all of them went scot-free though they had reportedly killed and marketed 40 sambars and blackbucks. This gang had in its possession the latest and most sophisticated arms and ammunition, and investigations also showed their involvement in hunting across India. They were found to be procuring arms through US-based websites.

The modus operandi of the hunters differs from animal to animal and area to area. Sometimes, snares are set up in grasslands, plantations and farmlands to catch deer and wild boars. During the night, simple snares are laid in farmlands adjacent to protected areas. This has often been seen in Shivamogga, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts, where snares are usually installed for catching boars. But unfortunately, leopards too have fallen prey to this.

Despite combing operations by forest officials, snares continue to take a heavy toll on wild animals. It is the organised hunting gangs who use snares like jaw traps, which are the silent killers. Hunting for meat in rural fringes, protected areas and reserve forests is rampant in Bandipur, Nagarahole, MM Hills, Cauvery and Bhadra.

Another popular method used by poachers is keeping explosives in ragi or meat balls. Ritualistic hunting of wild animals (a banned activity) continues to thrive in the state, especially during the festival season of Sankranti and Diwali, which has resulted in the death of many wild birds, hares and foxes.

With forest officials not being as effective as police in investigation procedures, including forensic analysis and filing of chargesheets, this state of affairs will continue, says a senior wildlife official. Unless strict legal action is taken and criminals are punished, poaching of our wild treasures will continue unabated, said another wildlife expert.