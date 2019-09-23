Home Cities Bengaluru

Man ends life alleging workplace harassment

Upset over being harassed at the workplace, a 52-year-old employAee of a private company allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Byatarayanapura on Saturday. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over being harassed at the workplace, a 52-year-old employAee of a private company allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Byatarayanapura on Saturday. 
He left a suicide note alleging that two of his seniors were responsible for his death.
The deceased is Sathish, a resident of Girinagar. He was working for a company involved in hospitality management.

A senior police officer said that Sathish’s wife Krupa, filed a complaint against the company’s officials. She stated that on Saturday morning she went for work. Around 2.30pm, her mother in-law called her to inform her that Sathish had committed suicide. 

She came home and found a suicide note alleging that Alok Kumar, the company’s owner, and Thammaiah, the human resources manager were responsible for his death. “Based on the complaint a case has been filed. In the note, he mentioned that he was being mentally harassed by the duo. When the team went to question Alok Kumar and Thammaiah, they were not available and their mobile phones were switched off. A case of abetment of suicide has been filed,” said an investigating officer. 

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional  distress. Help is available.You can get in touch with  the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to  Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani  which is available 24/7.

