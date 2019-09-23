Home Cities Bengaluru

More than 12,000 citizens run to save Vrishabhavathi river near Bengaluru

Over the years, urbanization and the release of pollutants, from various sources, into the river has turned its water black and unfit for any purpose.

Published: 23rd September 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Thousands of citizens ran as part of an initiative to save Vrishabhavathi river, in Kengeri on Sunday

Thousands of citizens ran as part of an initiative to save Vrishabhavathi river, in Kengeri on Sunday | EXPRESS

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the outskirts of the city flows the Vrishabhavathi river. A tributary of the Arkavathy river, it was known in the past for its clean and pristine waters. Over the years, urbanization and the release of pollutants, from various sources, into the river has turned its water black and unfit for any purpose. 

In order to restore this river, more than 12,000 volunteers participated in a six-kilometre run from Kengeri Satellite Town to Bangalore University campus, under the theme #SaveVrushabhavathi on Sunday. Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, Kannada Actors Ganesh, Thippeswamy, Tejaswini Ananthakumar and the chairman of  Adamya Foundation also joined the run with people from different localities. They were joined by 2,500 students from various colleges. 

Prakash Kanike, a resident of RR Nagar said, “Firstly we did not expect a huge crowd. We were really about the turnout. While we were running, we spoke to some people who said that they did not even know that such a river existed in the city and told us that they would support our cause. The idea is to bring it to the attention of the government to save the river. This is just the start. We have more plans.”

Nivedita Sunkad, a member of citizen’s group RR Nagar I care said, “It was great to run with so many people joining in. Now all the citizens should come forward to save the river. They should even identify lakes in their vicinity and work with authorities to protect lakes.” The event was organised by various organisations like RR Nagar I care, Yuva Bridge, Namami Vrishabhavathi foundation, Youth for Parivarthana among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vrishabhavathi river SaveVrushabhavathi Bengaluru river pollution Vrishabhavathi river pollution
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp