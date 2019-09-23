Police in Bengaluru shoot history-sheeter in the leg during chase

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CCB police on Saturday opened fire at a history-sheeter Gun Manja, who was involved in nine criminal cases and had been absconding.

While the police were chasing him in Jalahalli, he tried to attack them following which they shot him in his left leg. A senior police officer said that Manja (40) was in the history sheet of Yeshwanthpur police after he was found to be involved in several cases. He had recently come out on bail and tried to extort a businessman in Yeshwanthpur. He demanded money while attacking him with lethal weapons.

Based on a tip-off, CCB police went to arrest Manja near HMT Factory where he attacked head constable Bairesh with a dagger. A team led by inspector Puneeth opened fire at him and both Bhairesh and the accused Manja were hospitalised.