Watchful, yes. But more needs to be done

From the mighty Western Ghats to the scrub jungles of the plains, about 20% (38,720 sqkm) of the total geographical area of the state is classified as forests. With these forests home to some unique endangered flora and fauna, supporting 25% of the Asiatic elephant and 20% of the tiger population of India, the state Forest Department has its hands full in keeping a tab on poachers.
While the department claims it has successfully put an end to organised poaching groups, officials also admit that prevalence of small unorganised groups and individuals is still a matter of concern.

At present, there are 414 anti-poaching camps and 225 forest protection units to serve the five tiger reserves, and more than 30 wildlife sanctuaries and national parks in the state. The department is spending Rs 6 lakh per month on each anti-poaching camp.  According to the norms framed by the Ministry of Environment and Forests, every 500 sqkm tract of forest area should have at least 40 anti-poaching camps. So, going by the math, another 100 such camps are needed in the state.
Forest officials admit that despite the measures taken to curb hunting, cases of camera traps capturing images of poachers with guns and other weapons have been reported from across the state. In a few instances, poachers with their kill have also been captured.

Experts say there is a need to strengthen vigilance in the newly added sanctuaries and proposed tiger reserve of MM Hills. Once home to  forest brigand Veerappan, the MM Hills area is set to be declared a tiger reserve. The state government also notified Kappatagudda Wildlife Sanctuary, Kammasandra Wildlife Sanctuary, Bukkapatana Wildlife Sanctuary and also the extension of Guddekote Wildlife Sanctuary to be taken up this year.

Batting for the need to heighten vigilance in the new reserves and forest fringes, Sanjay Mohan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), said, “Organised  poaching is under control in tiger reserves with proper vigilance. Now, we are working on setting up anti-poaching camps in MM Hills and newly added sanctuaries like Kammasandra.”

Citing the example of MM Hills, he said though there was strict vigil on the Karnataka side, the problem was on the Tamil Nadu side where it is not a declared forest area and is on a plain, unlike in Karnataka. Experts stress the need for better coordination between forest officials of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, as in the past, the border area has helped poachers cross into Karnataka to poach and escape to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

To ensure poachers are caught and their modus operandi is cracked, forest staffers are holding interactive sessions with villagers. They hold constant dialogues with farmers and compensate them when their cattle and other livestock are attacked. 

Meanwhile, wildlife activist Giridhar Kulkarni adds, “It is worth noting that the Forest Department, especially the vigilance wing, is making very good progress in detection of smuggling cases. It has been successful in busting professional gangs. However, it would be better to have regular workshops or training sessions for officials and frontline staff of the department to make better progress in detection of such cases. Also, inter-department coordination meetings, especially with Customs and Police, should be held regularly.”

