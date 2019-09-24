Home Cities Bengaluru

Being supermom is stressful, say Bengaluru mothers

Among the mothers surveyed in the city, 34 per cent said they are unhappy with the current status of life, while 37 per cent of them claimed they are highly stressed every day.

Published: 24th September 2019 06:20 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: M others in non-metro cities are much happier than those in metro cities, revealed a recent survey conducted by Momspresso.com, a user-generated content platform that allows women to express themselves through different formats. Conducted in association with the Diamond Producers Association (DPA), the survey, titled ‘Moms Happiness Index 2019’, featured responses from 2,000 moms across the country, including Bengaluru.

Among the mothers surveyed in the city, 34 per cent said they are unhappy with the current status of life, while 37 per cent of them claimed they are highly stressed every day.When it comes to spending time with their friends, only 46 per cent Bengaluru mothers get more than an hour in a day to do so. Also, 35 per cent mothers surveyed agree that they didn’t earn as much as they should have after child delivery and maternity break.

Other findings revealed that 66 per cent of mothers living in non-metros in India spend quality time with their husbands at least two-three times a week, as compared to 55 per cent of metropolitan moms. Further, 72 per cent of mothers in smaller cities said they receive support from their husbands in disciplining their child but only 63 per cent of those in metros affirmed the same. Moreover, 69 per cent of respondents in non-metro places are happy with their marriage as opposed to 56 per cent of mothers in metros.
Vishal Gupta, CEO, Momspresso.com, said, “We have seen how the happiness quotient is directly proportional to the level of support extended by various stakeholders in her life. By bringing out these important points through the survey, we are aiming to foster conversations around the overall happiness of Indian mothers.”

