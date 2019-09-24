Home Cities Bengaluru

Classical music with authenticity

Published: 24th September 2019 06:18 AM

Sharada Mushti

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hindustani music has evolved with influences over time that has shaped the music culture in a unique manner. Dhrupad Khayal - With Sharada Mushti and Rajeev Janardan, is a presentation of two essential styles of classical music, which is further illustrated and expressed through creativity of the  musicians.

An exponent of Hindustani Classical Music and a torch bearer of the Imdadkhani Etawah Gharana, Janardan a disciple of Pandit Arvind Parikh is often described as a charismatic sitar artiste of the present generation. Representing the essence of a highly revered musical heritage, he has upheld the aesthetic principles of traditional music and has mesmerised crowds with his delicate yet fiery music leaving the audience captivated on various occasions.

A Rudra Veena player, Mushti is a disciple of Pandit Arvind Parikh and was trained in Dhrupad style. She received intensive foundation training in Dhrupad from Shri Rajeev Janardan, who influenced her vision in music and continues to nurture her musical journey.

Both musicians will come together to represent their respective styles with Sharada Mushti on Rudra Veena followed by Rajeev Janardan on Sitar with an informal style of Jugalbandi between the two artistes.
Dhrupad Khayal - With Sharada Mushti & Rajeev Janardan, will be staged on September 25, 7pm at The Courtyard, Double Road, Shanti Nagar.

