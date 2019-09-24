Home Cities Bengaluru

Doctors treat rare condition, give new lease of life to 25-year-old

A 25-year-old woman was successfully treated at a city hospital for a rare condition called tracheal stenosis, which caused severe  breathlessness, making it difficult for her to even walk a few feet.

Published: 24th September 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old woman was successfully treated at a city hospital for a rare condition called tracheal stenosis, which caused severe  breathlessness, making it difficult for her to even walk a few feet. The patient was discharged from Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital in Girinagar post observation last week and a follow-up was done on Friday.

“We performed cartilage graft interposition and T-tube placement for tracheal stenosis. This involved taking a graft of the cartilage from the ribs area and placing it in the narrowed segment of windpipe in order to widen it. To facilitate healing, we placed a stent that will hold the cartilage in place even if she coughs,” Dr Jayabharathi, ENT consultant at the hospital, who performed the surgery on the patient, said.
The woman’s trauma began in July, when she was suffering from viral fever, leading to organ failure, low blood pressure and breathlessness. She was admitted to a hospital, where she was put through intubation (insertion of a tube through the mouth) through the windpipe, in order to provide sufficient ventilation for her lungs. While she recovered from the illness, she found herself continuing to suffer from breathlessness, so much so that she could not even walk from her room to the bathroom without running out of breath and feeling tired.

Several doctors she consulted mistook her breathlessness for wheezing and recommended use of a nebuliser to help her breathe. However, this did not help her. A CT scan at a different hospital found that she was suffering from tracheal stenosis, which means narrowing of the windpipe caused by the intubation she went through earlier in the ICU.

“In order to provide oxygen for the lungs, she was put on the ventilator with an endotracheal tube. But this led to a rare complication of one segment of the trachea becoming narrow. There is only a one percent chance of this happening generally. We have received only three such cases in the last four years. Tracheal stenosis is usually a birth defect or it may happen due to acid ingestion,” Jayabharathi added.
“Fortunately, there was no complication post surgery of too much oxygen suddenly entering her lungs. The portion from where the graft was taken was also fine,” she explained, adding, “ Now she is able to walk up a flight of stairs without losing her breath. Although she experiences slight weakness, this will get resolved automatically in time.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp