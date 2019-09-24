Doctors treat rare condition, give new lease of life to 25-year-old

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old woman was successfully treated at a city hospital for a rare condition called tracheal stenosis, which caused severe breathlessness, making it difficult for her to even walk a few feet. The patient was discharged from Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital in Girinagar post observation last week and a follow-up was done on Friday.

“We performed cartilage graft interposition and T-tube placement for tracheal stenosis. This involved taking a graft of the cartilage from the ribs area and placing it in the narrowed segment of windpipe in order to widen it. To facilitate healing, we placed a stent that will hold the cartilage in place even if she coughs,” Dr Jayabharathi, ENT consultant at the hospital, who performed the surgery on the patient, said.

The woman’s trauma began in July, when she was suffering from viral fever, leading to organ failure, low blood pressure and breathlessness. She was admitted to a hospital, where she was put through intubation (insertion of a tube through the mouth) through the windpipe, in order to provide sufficient ventilation for her lungs. While she recovered from the illness, she found herself continuing to suffer from breathlessness, so much so that she could not even walk from her room to the bathroom without running out of breath and feeling tired.

Several doctors she consulted mistook her breathlessness for wheezing and recommended use of a nebuliser to help her breathe. However, this did not help her. A CT scan at a different hospital found that she was suffering from tracheal stenosis, which means narrowing of the windpipe caused by the intubation she went through earlier in the ICU.

“In order to provide oxygen for the lungs, she was put on the ventilator with an endotracheal tube. But this led to a rare complication of one segment of the trachea becoming narrow. There is only a one percent chance of this happening generally. We have received only three such cases in the last four years. Tracheal stenosis is usually a birth defect or it may happen due to acid ingestion,” Jayabharathi added.

“Fortunately, there was no complication post surgery of too much oxygen suddenly entering her lungs. The portion from where the graft was taken was also fine,” she explained, adding, “ Now she is able to walk up a flight of stairs without losing her breath. Although she experiences slight weakness, this will get resolved automatically in time.”