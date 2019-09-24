Home Cities Bengaluru

Election Commission order on rebel MLAs invalid: Rao

Congress leaders discussed the legality of the issue, and said that the EC is not an authority to decide or override the Speaker’s order.

Published: 24th September 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao

Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress’ position has been that the Speaker’s disqualification order of the rebel MLAs is a legally valid one, making the intervention of the Election Commission, in this matter, invalid, said KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao at a press meet on Monday. 

Congress leaders discussed the legality of the issue, and said that the EC is not an authority to decide or override the Speaker’s order. Rao, while speaking about the selection of candidates for the bypolls, said preparations have been made. Rao also pointed out that they have organised a protest in Belagavi over the failure of the government to sanctions money to deal with flood relief work, on Tuesday.  

Congress leaders, who are fighting with their backs to the wall to retain 12 of the 15 constituencies going to polls, held a meeting under the leadership of Siddararamaiah, where senior leaders such as Veerappa Moily, Dr G Parameshwara, Ramlinga Reddy and others were present. 

JDS, which lost three seats, is seeking to recover more, and held a series of meetings under the leadership its national president H D Deve Gowda and party president H D Kumaraswamy, to finalise candidates. Both parties will announce their lists in a few days.

Meanwhile, all hopes of the Congress and JDS working things out can be dropped, as the former partners engaged in another round of mud-slinging. Kumaraswamy hit back at CLP leader Siddaramaiah, asking the latter who was responsible for the Congress’ defeat in Kolar, where many Congress-turned-rebels had helped in the defeat of K H Muniyappa. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dinesh Gundu Rao Karnataka Congress rebel MLAs Election Commission
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp