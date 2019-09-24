Election in J&K only after situation returns to normalcy, says minister 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the Union government is focused on overall development of Jammu and Kashmir and the Assembly elections will be held once the situation returns to normalcy.

“We are taking a number of measures for the overall development of the region, including recruitment of local youth into the government departments and armed forces. Five youths from each village will be given government employment based on merit and special recruitment drives will be conducted to recruit youth into the Army, the Navy, the Air Force , Central Reserve Police Force and other Central government departments,” Reddy told mediapersons.

Reddy met former Supreme Court judge and former Lokayukta Justice M N Venkatachaliah and handed over a booklet on the Centre’s decision to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and measures being taken to develop the region.

The two union territories, J&K and Ladakh, will come into force from October 31, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, he said. He said temples and schools that have been destroyed will be rebuilt. “Over 50,000 temples have either been destroyed or closed. Those temples will be reopened and a survey will be conducted to get full information. There also plans to reopen cinema theatres which have remained shut for many years,” he said.

Refuting allegations on communication blockade in the region, the minister said there are certain restrictions in some parts of the region keeping in mind law and order situation. “Thanks to Prime Minister Modi government’s foreign policy, Pakistan has been completely isolated in the international community and if it all India will hold talks with Pakistan, it will be on PoK,” he said.

Responding to allegations that the Centre has failed to provide any assistance to Karnataka to take up flood-relief works, the minister said that reports on the damage caused by floods will be placed before the Cabinet and a decision will be taken to provide assistance to all flood-hit states, including Karnataka. “States will have funds to take up flood-relief works, let them take up the works and its will be reimbursed by the Centre,” he said.