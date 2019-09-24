Flowery tales

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Jhelum Bose, the ex-beauty editor for an international fashion magazine and brand head for a beauty giant, was looking for a breather from her chronic breathing problem, she chanced upon flowers for healing. And over the years, she’s come to learn the art of recognising the soft energies with the help of Bach Flower healing therapy and aromatherapy. The result has been her first book, Phool Proof, published by Penguin, in which she demystifies the mysteries of the floral family.

Releasing her book over the weekend at Foxtrot, Koramangala, Bose took participants through an evening of music, aromatherapy and cocktail making with flowers. “I had been thinking of a book on beauty for several years. However, themes never worked out. And then I started studying alternative healing systems and got trained in Bach Flower Therapy, Aromatherapy, chakra therapy and transformational yoga. When I saw the way these therapies worked on myself and those who I helped heal, it triggered me to write about them so it reaches many more people,” she says.

“I took a casual conversation with Gurveen, the editor of the book, as a sign from the universe to give the book a try. We discussed several possibilities and I felt that all the healing work that I do has a floral component and finalised this topic,” says Bose who was introduced to Bach flower remedies by a family friend. “Simultaneously I started learning aromatherapy, yoga and chakra healing. One thing led to another and I incorporated elements from each therapy and started healing others,” she says.

Bose started research on the book in September 2018, and began writing in January this year. The book, research for which involved studying about flowers, Ayurveda traditions, flower healing practices in other cultures, myths, and discussions with different experts, was ready by February-end.

Bose put together the book when she was going through an emotionally and mentally challenging phase in her life and was dealing with depression and anxiety. “At this juncture surrounding myself with flowers and writing about them worked as my goal and mission in life. It helped me transform the most difficult times into the most creative period. The discipline of studying and writing helped me train my mind to focus on my writing. The darkest phase gave birth to the most creative endeavour of my life,” she says, pointing out that the recipes are pretty simple to follow and demos aren’t really necessary.