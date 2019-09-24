Gang stabs youth to death in a bar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A youth was stabbed to death by at Tilaknagar, on Sunday afternoon. The police opened fire at one of the prime accused, Tabrej, who is a habitual offender. The deceased is Kishore, (23), a resident of Bairasandra. he works as an accountant in a financial firm.

A senior police officer said that around 2.30 pm, Kishore and his friend Yusuf went to East End bar in Jayanagar 9th block. Tabrej and three of his accomplices Madhu, Anand and Aparna were sitting at the next table. As the gang of four were loud, Kishore asked them to keep it down. An angered Tabrej started abusing the duo. In a fit of rage Tabrej took out a knife and stabbed Kishore in the neck and abdomen repeatedly. A terrified Yusuf fled.

The bar staff, who noticed the attack alerted Tilak Nagar police, who came to the spot and gathered details of the accused. Based on CCTV footage, they learnt that the gang fled in an auto belonging to Tabrej. A special team tracked Tabrej’s movements to Bannerghatta Road.

When the police surrounded him, he attacked a police constable, Anand, with a knife. Police inspector Anil Kumar opened fire and shot him in his leg. Later, the police produced the gang before the court, to be handed over to the judicial custody.The police officer said that Tabrej, a resident of Chamrajpet, was involved in several cases, including robbery and dacoity, within Chamrajpet police station limits.

Yusuf gave his statement before the police.