Karnataka HC raps state govt over non-existent cattle camps

The Karnataka High Court on Monday took the state government to task over the issue of cattle camps in drought-hit taluks.

Published: 24th September 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday took the state government to task over the issue of cattle camps in drought-hit taluks. The court said that the government was misleading it after a team of judicial officers found that 14 of the 20 cattle camps supposedly set up by the government actually did not exist. 

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz directed the secretary to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Rashmi V Mahesh to be present before it on September 26.

“We were surprised to know that incorrect information was provided in the statement (given by the government),” the court said, adding that this was a “classic case of the government misleading the court.”

The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) stated that the judicial officers had visited the 20 cattle camps as per the list provided by the petitioner without bringing it to the notice of the government to check the ground reality. Among them, 14 cattle camps did not exist. This was pointed out by the counsel of KSLSA and another petitioner Mallikarjun during the hearing of PILs filed by them seeking directives to the state to take rehabilitation measures for cattle. 

Replying, the additional advocate general said some of the camps were closed. Then the court retorted asking how they were shut without its permission and that it was a breach of its order. The 20 camps were shortlisted from the list of functioning cattle camps provided in a statement made by Rashmi  on August 16.  

Directive to Inspector 
The court also directed the Inspector of Intelligence Wing of Tumakuru district to be present in the court in connection with calls made to PIL petitioners.  In his affidavit filed before the court seeking an apology, the inspector justified the calls made to petitioners saying that it was normal to make such “courtesy” calls to gather information. In the second affidavit filed later, the inspector did not withdraw his statement made in the first affidavit and also did not express any remorse and did not disclose the name of the person who provided the mobile phone numbers of the petitioners. The court said that such an apology cannot be accepted.

