Karnataka High Court stays summons issued to Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: In a relief to former CM Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed the summons issued to him by a special court in connection with a land denotification case and stayed further proceedings for four weeks. The special court in the city, set up to try criminal cases against elected representatives, asked Siddaramaiah to appear before it on September 23.

In the criminal petition filed before the HC, Siddaramaiah contended that the special court could not have summoned him without passing an order on the ‘B’ report and without taking cognisance of the offence in connection with the case aforementioned.

A Gangaraju, a social activist from Mysuru, had filed a private complaint before the trial court in Mysuru in June 2018 alleging that Siddaramaiah, with the other accused, had purchased 10 guntas of land and built a house, violating MUDA rules, at Hinkal in 1997.