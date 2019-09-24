Kasturinagar residents take to the streets over bad roads

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 200 residents of Kasturinagar staged a protest near Swamy Vivekananda Park to highlight the sad state of the 2nd Main Road and 4th Main Road, in the area, on Monday.The residents said that it had been more than a year-and-a-half since the Bangalore Water Supply Sewerage Board (BWSSB) dug up the roads in order to lay water pipelines. Despite finishing the work, the road hasn’t been repaired yet, the residents said.

According to the residents, these roads see a lot of traffic every day as they connect the area to Baiyappanahalli Metro station, Shivajinagar, KR Puram, Hebbal and Ramamurthy Nagar.Murugan Munniratnam, member of Kasturinagar Residents Welfare Association said that the stretch was turning into a health hazard. “The air pollution and dust in the area causes respiratory problems among those nearby. Also, the number of accidents on the stretch makes it unsafe as well,” he said.

“Why should citizens have to take to the streets for basic amenities like this? Having good roads and infrastructure is our right. We do not have to fight for it, but the authorities leave us with no choice,” said another resident.

Further, the residents alleged that they have been raising the issue for about eight months with the BWSSB and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineers, including the BBMP commissioner, but it was all in vain. “The response from BBMP and BWSSB has been lethargic and they have ignored our pleas. The elected representatives have not taken any responsibility for their constituencies and are not concerned about the residents’ problems,” said a resident.In spite of multiple calls made by TNIE to Corporator Meenakshi of Ward no 50 in Benniganahalli, she remained unresponsive.