KSPCB informs court of  chairman’s resignation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The counsel for Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that its chairman Dr K Sudhakar had resigned from the post. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz disposed of the PIL challenging the validity of appointment of Sudhakar as chairman. Social activist R Anjaneya Reddy and others filed the PILs. The court also directed the government to appoint a regular chairman to the board at the earliest.