Man steals from constable as revenge for being fined

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bizarre incident, a man stole the belongings of a traffic police constable from the police quarters in YG Palya, as revenge for being fined, on Saturday. A senior police officer said that Mustafa Mullah, a constable attached to High Grounds police station, alleged in his complaint that after he returned home around 2.30 am on Saturday, he heard a loud noise outside his house. On going out, he saw that his bike’s luggage box was broken and his belongings were missing.

He saw a man running, shouting that he was teaching the traffic police a lesson as he was fined for no fault of his. The man claimed that his name was Ashok Gajare and that the constable can watch a news channel to know more about him. Before Mullah could catch him, the man escaped.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mullah said, “I do not know why he targeted me. I never even stopped or fined anyone as I am a constable. It is not my duty to fine anyone and he might have been fined by some senior police officials in the Ashok Nagar police station limits. He barged inside the quarters late at night and took away a computer tablet, a cap, jerkin and other things which were kept inside the box.”