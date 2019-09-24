Many schemes halted due to lack of funds: MLA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda has demanded that the government release Rs 280 crore for the development of his constituency. Earlier, the coalition government had sanctioned Rs 430 crore for the constituency. When the government changed, the funds sanctioned were changed as well, leaving the constituency with only Rs 150 crore, which is causing many developmental works in the constituency to come to a grinding halt, said the MLA.

According to him, applications for the allotment of title deeds under 94CC of Karnataka Land Revenue Act (1964) had been stopped along with the affordable housing scheme project for the poor. Several residents and workers in the area protested due to this, he said.

“Many Bengalureans, including my constituents, may not know that everyday 3,500-4,000 tonnes of waste is generated by Bengalureans and is being dumped in our constituency limits. In other words, all of the daily unsegregated waste of Bengaluru,” he said in a tweet. “Further, around Rs 20 crore funds for the development of lakes have also been snatched away and diverted from us. The Rs 6 crore that was sanctioned for filling water in two lakes in Vidyaranyapura have also been taken away,” he added.

The MLA stated that the condition of Thanisandra Main Road, which was dug up for laying Cauvery water pipelines, gas and underground drain (UGD) work, has worsened. D Randeep, Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), told The New Indian Express that he had personally visited the area. “I saw that the roads were blocked and wanted to find out the reason. I spoke to protestors and assured them on behalf of the commissioner that this would be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister and the Urban Development Department (UDD),” he said.

“Only 20 trucks of garbage could be brought in but due to the protest, some of the trucks had to return. So we will complete the work first thing in the morning on Tuesday,” he added.BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar instructed all BBMP teams to stay alert.