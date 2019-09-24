Mayoral polls deferred to October 1

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mayoral polls, which were scheduled to be held on September 27, have now been deferred to October 1. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Regional Commissioner Harsh Gupta confirmed this to TNIE. He said that the elections have been deferred owing to several reasons and the most important was the announcement of bypolls to 15 Assembly constituencies to be held on October 21. The bypolls were declared after the mayoral elections were announced.

Gupta said that it was also because the standing committee’s term comes to an end in December and the council, councilors and election and BBMP officials were of the opinion that it was no point holding elections twice. Hence, it was decided to postpone the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections and advance the standing committee elections.

The standing committee’s term ends in December. The Mayor and Deputy Mayor’s terms end on September 27. The BBMP Commissioner and Regional Commissioner had received written request from the councilors in this regard. Congress head Abdul Wajid said that the request was made in wake of security and cost-effectiveness.