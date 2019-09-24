Home Cities Bengaluru

NLS Bangalore students call off 4-day stir over delay in appointing V-C

The protest came to a halt after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde responded to the protest with some clarity as to the appointment of the new Vice-Chancellor.

Published: 24th September 2019 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

nls_bangalore

Protesting National Law School of India University (NLSIU) students. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: National Law School of India University (NLSIU) students withdrew their stir and appeared for their semester examination scheduled on Tuesday.

The exams were scheduled to begin on Saturday. Over 400 students, supported by the alumnus, boycotted the semester examinations to protest the delay in appointing Prof Sudhir Krishnaswamy as the new V-C.

On Monday, until 3 pm, students were protesting on the campus demanding the appointment of a Vice Chancellor (VC), who was shortlisted by the search committee. 

The tenure of former Vice-chancellor R Venkata Rao had ended on July 31.

The four-day-long protest at the college came to a halt after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde responded to the protest with some clarity as to the appointment of the new Vice-Chancellor of the University. 

In a letter to the alumnus of the institution, the judges said that there was a lot of misinformation doing the rounds. The response of the judges, as detailed in the letter, are as follows: "...All responses of the Executive Council members have been received and nothing is left on that front. Only a formal decision is to be taken by the CJI in exercise of the consultation power, which will be out shortly. It was the clear understanding of the Sub-Committee that they were taking the final decision as delegated, and this was merely to be communicated to the Executive Council."

The letter also added that there was no reason for the students to “make it a controversial issue” and that the Student Bar Association was not a stakeholder in the appointment process of either the vice-chancellor or any other faculty member. 

The 89th session of the Executive Council is scheduled to take place on September 28.

