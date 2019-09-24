‘No appointment to posts of parliamentary secretaries’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday informed the High Court that it will not make any appointments to the post of parliamentary secretaries on Monday. The government advocate submitted the same during the hearing of a PIL, questioning the appointment of MLAs/MLCs as parliamentary secretaries by the Congress and JD(S) coalition government. Recording the submission, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeiwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz adjourned the hearing to October 18.