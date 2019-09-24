Odisha to take a leaf out of Karnataka’s book  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Odisha Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi on Monday said that his government was keen on adopting some of the best eco-tourism practices implemented by Karnataka. Speaking to media on the sidelines of the second road show being held in the city to attract tourists from Karnataka to Odisha, Panigrahi said he held a meeting with Karnataka Tourism Minister C T Ravi to discuss the best practices implemented in both the states and share knowledge.As a part of the road show, Odisha showcased its art and culture to the business and community clients of Karnataka. They also held an interaction with Odia students.