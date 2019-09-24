Parents, management in blame game after 2-yr-old injured at school

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A two-year-old pre-schooler sustained an injury on his left arm and shoulder after allegedly being roughed up by his teacher. The boy’s parents alleged that the teacher told them the boy was being cranky, and to get him in ‘control’, she had to pull him hard. The parents, after allegedly waiting a week for the school management to take action against the teacher, have now approached the police.

Meanwhile, the school has alleged that the parents wanted to take revenge against the school’s owner, and are thus making false allegations. Two-year-old Arun (name changed), a resident of Mahadevpura, is the son of a software engineer, and attends Little Millennium School in Karthik Nagar.

According to the complaint filed by Arun’s father with HAL police, his wife, who was at work that day, got a call from the school, informing her that Arun had sustained an injury to his arm and shoulder after falling down, and asked her to take him home. Arun’s mother was told that the boy got injured when another boy threw a ball at him. The next day, Arun was kept at home to rest. Since the school was providing different reasons for the injury, the parents smelt a rat. The mother went to the school on September 18 to question them.

“The school had three versions of the story. They first said my son had fallen down, that somebody injured him while playing, and finally that he had fallen down while climbing stairs. So we decided to check CCTV camera footage,” the father said. “My wife saw the footage, in which my son is seen telling the teacher that he wants to leave the classroom. She is seen roughly pulling him by the left hand to a corner of the class, and she does it again after 15 minutes. She behaves similarly with other children in the class,” the father alleged.

The parents then questioned the school as to why they didn’t mention that their son was roughed up by the teacher. “She said our son is cranky and difficult to control. How does she expect a two-year-old boy to behave?” the father questioned, adding, “We asked the management to take action against the teacher, but it has neither suspended nor dismissed her from service.”

When The New Indian Express contacted the school, its centre head, Sirisha, said, “As parents, they can say whatever they want. We have all the evidence to back us. The parents and the 65-year-old owner of the school are neighbours. They have had differences over some issue, so the parents are making such allegations. On humane grounds, we ourselves called the parents and informed them about the injury. We have also apologised to them in writing, and have given a warning to the teacher.”

Sirisha added, “There is no dislocation of the boy’s shoulder or anything like that. From our end, we have taken all measures. The father of the child has threatened to drag us to the police station and court. He even threatened the teacher.”

Another centre head, Nanditha, said the teacher was holding the boy with one hand, and just moved him a little as he was about to fall. She further alleged that the boy already had a dislocated shoulder. Reacting to the school’s stance, the father questioned, “If I have an enmity with the school’s owner, why would I send my son there or wait a whole week for them to take action against the teacher?”



An investigating officer said that they would soon visit the school and take necessary action.