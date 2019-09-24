Home Cities Bengaluru

Trekking tales

Trekking teaches you life lessons that help in day-to-day life too, says B O Prasanna Kumar who has been avidly trekking since 2013

Published: 24th September 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It took B O Prasanna Kumar a trek at the Everest Base Camp in Nepal to realise what calmness really means. “There’s pin-drop silence even during the middle of the day,” says the Chairman of the Indian Plumbing Association, Bengaluru chapter, and the joint managing director of DesignTree Service Consultants. “All you have in front of you is acres of open land and just the sound of your footsteps to keep you company,” he adds. A self-confessed workaholic till about 2008, Kumar didn’t really consider trekking until the next year, when he turned 44.

His interest in trekking was piqued by a trip his wife and mother-in-law took to Kailash Mansarovar. “Every time they got access to a phone they would tell me stories from their trip and I got even more interested in the activity,” he says. And if finding time was difficult, the final push came from the example of his own mother-in-law. “She’s a surgeon and still made time to do the trek. That just inspired me further,” he adds.

While Kumar pursued civil engineering during his under graduation, his post graduation was in environmental engineering. “Trekking provides you a close connection to nature, which also helped me relate to my work better,” he says. Though he began trekking in 2009, it wasn’t until 2013 that it turned into a serious hobby. Kumar now goes on at least one trek a year and besides the Everest Base Camp, he has also been on expeditions to Mt Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and Stok Kangri in Ladakh. “While nothing has been finalised yet, I hope to go on the frozen river or Chadar trek in the Zanskar region of Ladakh in January,” he says while speaking of his upcoming trekking plans.

The trek to Mt Kilimanjaro, though difficult, is also one of Kumar’s most memorable experiences. “We would wake up at 6.30am and return by 3.30pm but when you are with a group, you don’t feel the physical fatigue as much,” he explains. The terrain, however, posed some challenges. “It was full of loose gravel and pebbles, so climbing there is a herculean task,” he recalls. But it’s not the walking or climbing Kumar minds as much as tent pitching. Recounting another experience when they started their summit in Ladakh at 9.30pm and peaked at 7.30am, he says, “The trekking portion is okay. It’s after coming down that the fatigue hits and that’s when setting up a tent is difficult,” he says with a small laugh.

Kumar’s love for trekking hasn’t been deterred even by the coronary stent implant he had to undergo in 2012. Instead, he undergoes a complete health checkup before any trek and practises yoga regularly to stay in good shape. The hobby, he says, has also taught him some valuable life lessons. “You can’t stop midway through a trek and realise you have no water or have left behind some of your essentials. Similarly, if you want to do something right in your day-to-day life too, you have to plan well,” he explains.

The trekker has also managed to influence his friends and family with his love for the hobby and often urges his employees to take time off work to pursue their interests. “I would come back to office after the trip and see that they managed to do just fine without me. I realised the importance of this 20 years after working so now I tell others to do the same,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp