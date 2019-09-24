Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman files plaint against doctor for assaulting her

A woman has filed a complaint against a doctor for allegedly assaulting her and creating a ruckus in her house on Saturday.

Published: 24th September 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A woman has filed a complaint against a doctor for allegedly assaulting her and creating a ruckus in her house on Saturday. Shilpa (name changed) (52), a resident of Attiguppe, filed the complaint against the doctor, Ameen, who works in a private hospital. He is married and has two kids. 

According to the complaint, she said that her family knew Ameen for the past year-and-a-half as she had sought treatment at his hospital. Over a period of time, he started visiting Shilpa’s house to treat her husband when he was sick. Soon, Ameen became close to all the family members and he began frequenting Shilpa’s house. Her family members smelled a rat and started keeping an eye on him. 

On Saturday, when Shilpa was at home with her husband and two of her relatives, Ameen asked Shilpa where her daughter was and forced her to call her daughter. When she asked him the reason for the same, he told her that he had come to take her with him.

When Shilpa told him that that was wrong, he allegedly assaulted her saying that she was no one to interfere when her daughter would willingly come. Shilpa’s family members stopped him and threw him out of the house. An investigating officer from Chandra Layout police station said, “We have taken up a case against Ameen and are verifying the allegations.” When The New Indian Express tried to contact Ameen, his phone was unreachable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp