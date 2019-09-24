Woman files plaint against doctor for assaulting her

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman has filed a complaint against a doctor for allegedly assaulting her and creating a ruckus in her house on Saturday. Shilpa (name changed) (52), a resident of Attiguppe, filed the complaint against the doctor, Ameen, who works in a private hospital. He is married and has two kids.

According to the complaint, she said that her family knew Ameen for the past year-and-a-half as she had sought treatment at his hospital. Over a period of time, he started visiting Shilpa’s house to treat her husband when he was sick. Soon, Ameen became close to all the family members and he began frequenting Shilpa’s house. Her family members smelled a rat and started keeping an eye on him.

On Saturday, when Shilpa was at home with her husband and two of her relatives, Ameen asked Shilpa where her daughter was and forced her to call her daughter. When she asked him the reason for the same, he told her that he had come to take her with him.

When Shilpa told him that that was wrong, he allegedly assaulted her saying that she was no one to interfere when her daughter would willingly come. Shilpa’s family members stopped him and threw him out of the house. An investigating officer from Chandra Layout police station said, “We have taken up a case against Ameen and are verifying the allegations.” When The New Indian Express tried to contact Ameen, his phone was unreachable.