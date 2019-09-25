Home Cities Bengaluru

A tale of touch

In order to stay true to the central theme, the performance blurs the fourth wall between viewers and the six performers

Published: 25th September 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

The performance will blur the fourth wall between audience members and the performers

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Diya Naidu knew her choreography for the Rorschach Touch couldn’t be performed on a stage. How does one showcase the nuances of intimate, playful and gentle human touch if the audience is seated far away? “Media often portrays touch in an aggressive or hyper-real way. For example, when a heroine walks past, the hero will hold her hand in a very calculative way. But in real life, a lot of interaction between a couple or a parent and child can be goofy, awkward or non-structured,” says the choreographer who wanted to reclaim the subtleties and nuances of touch through this upcoming performance. Choregraphed by Naidu, Rorschach Touch will be performed by Nihal Pasha, Asha Ponikiewska, Johanna Rodrigues, Priyabrat Panigrahi, Ajeesh K Balakrishnan and Pia Bunglowala.

In order to stay true to the central theme, the performance blurs the fourth wall between viewers and the six performers. “We want to bring the audience as close as possible to them,” explains Naidu, adding that members of the audience will need to move around with the performers to see where the action takes place next. In some instances, performers may interact with the audience members too.

During the performance, viewers will watch the performers touch each other ‘playfully and gently’. “We all have mirror neurons. So someone might even feel comforted by watching such gentle touching,” she says, adding that the performance will also include aspects of intrusive or invasive touch as well.
Far from being a passive viewing experience, the performance will constantly urge the audience to make a choice: Would I like to watch the performers up close, far away or from the sidelines? There might also be two things happening at the same time too, further prompting one to make a choice.

It’s exactly this involvement that makes the performance powerful, adds Naidu. “You start to witness yourself too. While watching two people in an act of intimacy, violence or play, it might bring up a realisation of how you yearn for something similar, how something triggers you or memories of times you felt something similar with a former lover,” she explains.And unlike other performances, zoning out into your personal life is appreciated in this one. “The ultimate purpose of art, after all, is to bring people closer to themselves,” says Naidu.

Rorschach Touch will take place on September 27 at 7.30pm at The Courtyard, Shanti Nagar.

