Bringing a mix of jazz and classical

BENGALURU: Music in the city has been welcomed across genres and when it comes to jazz, the doors have always been open. Saxophonist and composer, George Brook can be described as prolific and diverse with his deep knowledge of jazz music. On September 29, Brooks makes his way to the city for an interactive workshop at Indian Music Experience, JP Nagar. The Grammy-nominated soloist will explore the existing relationship between Jazz and Indian classical music and will focus on showcasing Indian rhythmic aesthetics incorporated into western compositional styles.

Books was introduced to Indian music in early 2000s and was overwhelmed by itsmelodic beauty, rhythmic complexity and deep spiritual core. This led to the development of keen keen interest in Indian culture and its art forms.

Brooks is known for successfully bridging the worlds of jazz and Indian classical music, he also founded Indian fusion groups, Bombay Jazz, The Raga Bop and Summit which comprise percussion maestro Zakir Hussain, Steve Smith, Kai Eckhardt and Fareed Haque.

Indo- Classical Jazz Workshop By George Brooks will be held at Indian Music Experience, JP Nagar, on September 29, 10 am - 1 pm.